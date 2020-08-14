Will develop Warangal as Legislative capital, says Manda Krishna

Warangal: Warangal will be made the legislative capital of Telangana, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga said. Disclosing that he would take on TRS government under the banner of Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP) and as its national president, Manda Krishna told the newsmen here on Thursday that he would go hammer and tongs for the next three years exposing the failures of K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that MSP would emerge as an alternative to the TRS, Manda Krishna exuded confidence that he would topple the KCR government in 2023.

"KCR not only failed to fulfil his promise of making a dalit the chief minister of Telangana, but he also deceived the distressed sections by promising 3 acres," he said.

The MSP would amass the support of backward classes, SCs, STs and minorities which form 90 per cent of the vote bank, Manda Krishna said adding further that he would replace KCR as the Chief Minister.

He also said that Warangal will be developed as the legislative capital with all facilities such as international airport.

Krishna further announced Teegala Pradeep Goud as the MSP Telangana President on the occasion.

MRPS leaders Manda Kumar, Velpula Suranna, Putta Ravi, Velpula Veeranna, Manda Raju and Jannu Dinesh were among others present.