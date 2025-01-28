Will ensure all eligible get benefits of govt schemes: MLA

Hanamkonda: Palakurthy MLA Yasaswini Jhansi Reddy stated that she will ensure that the four prestigious welfare schemes launch by the government are implemented transparently and all eligible beneficiaries get benefits of the programmes in the district.

On the occasion of the birth day celebrations of her husband Raja Rammohan Reddy, she organised a free medical camp at her camp office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA ex-pressed happiness over conducting the mega camp in Palakurthy, ensuring that people need not travel to distant areas for medical needs. She called upon party members to counter the criticism being made by the opposition parties, who cannot tolerate the development and welfare focus of the government under the leader-ship of CM Revanth Reddy.

The birthday celebrations of Reddy, the second son of Hanumandla Jhansi Ra-jender Reddy were celebrated grandly across the constituency. At the Palakurthy camp office and the RTC bus stand in Ra-yaparthimandal, Reddy’s family members, public representatives, party activists and residents gathered to cut the cake.