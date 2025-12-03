Will make Telangana No 1 state in 10 years: Revanth

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to the people to vote for the development and elect good sarpanches in the ongoing Panchayat Raj elections. He urged the people to stop political factionalism (group rivalry) in villages and stand by the Congress government for 10 years to transform Telangana into No 1 state in the country.

Addressing the public meeting after inaugurating the Earth Sciences University at Kothagudem, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to support the government for the effective implementation of the welfare schemes. “People’s government is already delivering promises through good governance,” he said.

“Villages will be destroyed if there is no good sarpanch. The people should stop political factions and stand by the Congress government for 10 years. We will make Telangana state number one in the country”, the Chief Minister said. Stating that education and irrigation sectors are key for the state’s development, the Chief Minister accused the previous BRS government of being responsible for not completing the pending irrigation projects in the Khammam district. The rulers in the last government exploited the projects for commissions and as a consequence, not a single project was completed. “We will complete all irrigation projects in erstwhile Khammam district. Adequate funds will be provided to complete all pending projects in the district soon.

I will take the responsibility of developing the Khammam district,” he said.

Revanth Reddy recalled the contribution of people from Kothagudem and Palwancha during the Telangana movement. “Farmers gave hundreds of acres for the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station, but outsiders got jobs in the project. That was why people of Palwancha revolted and launched the Telangana movement,” he said.

The Chief Minister also recalled the services rendered by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to the country. “The former PM fulfilled the aspirations of the Telangana people by granting statehood. It is a great opportunity to name the Earth Sciences University after Dr Manmohan Singh. During his 10 years as Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh took the country to new heights in development,” he said.

It was Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, who introduced Education Policy and set up big universities for the benefit of people. Nehru also built many mega irrigation projects including Bhakra Nangal, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar to address food shortage, he added.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Khammam district for giving a big mandate to the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that education alone would make Telangana a powerful state and hence the government was taking revolutionary decisions to strengthen the education sector.