  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Will Tamiisai jump into active politics?

Tamilisai Soundararajan
x

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan(File Photo)

Highlights

Why did Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resign.

Why did Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resign. Speculations are rife that she would take plunge into active politics and may contest from Chennai for Lok Sabha.

It is said she got the clearance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to jump into active politics once again. It may be mentioned that she was state BJP chief oof Tamil Nadu before she was appointed as Governor of Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X