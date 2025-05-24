Will work together for well-being of Telugus

Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen relations between the two Telugu states, Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Manohar on Friday decided to amicably address the pending issues related to division of assets as per the AP Reorganization Act.

In a step forward, the AP Minister announced that the Andhra Pradesh government would hand over AP Civil Supplies Bhavan in Hyderabad to Telangana.

During the two-hour long meeting at the Civil Supplies Bhavan here, Uttam and Manohar also discussed various pending inter-state issues mainly curbing the smuggling of fine variety paddy to Telangana from AP, use of cutting-edge technology to check corruption in the fine rice distribution scheme to the white ration card holders without any leakages, the export of Telangana rice from Kakinada to Philippines, etc. Manohar said that the transfer of assets under the AP Reorganization Act were pending since 2014 and hence the AP came forward to handover the Civil Supplies Bhavan spread over 25,000 square feet in the city to the Telangana government.

“We want to maintain cordial relations with Telangana state”, the AP Minister said, adding that the Telangana government would take possession of AP-owned building in the Civil Supplies Bhavan on June 1. Sixteen flats in the Shanti Shikara Apartment will also be given to Telangana state, he added. Uttam Kumar Reddy said his government was ready to extend all help in transferring modern technology to enhance the quality services to the people in the Civil Supplies wing.

Required facilities would be developed at Andhra ports to export Telangana rice to Asian countries, he said, adding that the recent unabated smuggling of the fine variety paddy to Telangana from Andhra was a cause of big concern for the two states. “A mechanism would be developed by the two states to stop the paddy brokers from exploiting the Rs 500 bonus on the fine variety paddy scheme. Only genuine farmers from Telangana should benefit from the bonus scheme,” he said.