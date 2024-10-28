Woman Dies, Over 20 Fall Ill After Eating Contaminated Momos in Hyderabad

Live
Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the city’s Banjara Hills area, where a woman died and more than 20 people reported illness after consuming momos. The incident occurred in Singadikunta, where a weekend market vendor was selling the popular snack.
The woman reportedly fell ill after consuming the momos and, despite immediate medical attention, succumbed shortly after. More than 20 others who consumed the momos reported symptoms of food poisoning, including severe stomach pain and vomiting. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, and their condition is currently being monitored.
Local authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the contamination. Initial reports indicate possible negligence in food preparation and hygiene standards by the vendor. Public health officials have urged people to exercise caution and ensure food safety while purchasing street food, especially at crowded markets.
The incident has raised concerns about food safety in Hyderabad’s bustling street food scene, prompting calls for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.