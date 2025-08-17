Woman receives aid to construct toilet in Paloncha

Kothagudem: The Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation extended financial assistance to a woman in Annapureddypalli village under Paloncha Mandal, enabling her to construct a toilet at her residence.

The beneficiary, Satyavathi, had initially received support under a government scheme aimed at promoting sanitation in rural areas. However, due to acute financial hardship, she was unable to begin the construction work. Upon learning of her situation, the Foundation stepped in to bridge the gap by donating Rs 20,000.

Representatives of the Foundation visited the village and handed over the amount to Satyavathi in person. Speaking on the occasion, they assured her of continued support and reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improving hygiene and living conditions in underserved communities.

Locals expressed appreciation for the timely intervention, noting that such acts of support play a vital role in ensuring the success of government initiatives at the grassroots level.