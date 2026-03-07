Women are foundation of a developed India: Bansuri Swaraj

“Every woman is Narayani, the embodiment of prosperity and strength. A society that fails to respect women loses its own fortune,” declared Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj in her address at the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the BJP Telangana State Mahila Morcha on Friday.

Extending heartfelt greetings to women across the nation, Swaraj drew from mythology to emphasise the importance of honouring women. Recalling the tale of sage Durvasa and Indra, she said the story teaches that disrespecting women leads to the downfall of prosperity, while societies that place women at the center thrive.

She highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of moving India from “women empowerment” to “women-led development,” stressing that women are not just participants but leaders in building a developed nation. “Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devataah – where women are respected, divinity resides,” she said, underlining India’s cultural values.

Swaraj outlined three pillars of progress under Modi’s leadership: dignity through Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, opportunity through Mudra Yojana loans where women are the majority beneficiaries, and economic empowerment through Startup India and self-help group initiatives. She noted that the goal of creating three crore “Lakhpati Didis” has already been achieved, marking a social revolution.

She praised Telangana women for their innovation and courage, citing examples such as millet cookies from Hyderabad being exported to London and Sangareddy’s “Sky Warriors” who use drone technology for agriculture.

“The future belongs to women, and that future has already begun,” she said.

Calling for action beyond celebration, Swaraj urged women to focus on self-reliance, digital literacy, financial literacy, and political participation. She highlighted the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, as a historic milestone.

Swaraj appealed to young women to step into politics and leadership roles. “Every woman is a social, political, and economic revolution. With the strength of Nari Shakti, a developed India is not just possible—it is inevitable,” she affirmed.