Women Teachers’ Day celebrated

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
Mahabubnagar: WomenTeachers’ Day was celebrated at Vagdevi Junior College in the district headquarters on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule. As part of the programme, women lecturers were felicitated on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, College Correspondent Vijetha Venkat Reddy said that Savitribai Phule was the first woman teacher who imparted education to the oppressed and marginalized sections of society. “Through literature as her weapon, she played a vital role in building a progressive and inclusive society and earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people,” said Reddy.

The programme was attended by In-charge Principal Jyothi Nandan Reddy, IIT–NEET Academy In-charge Pavani Reddy, management members Raghavendra Rao, Nagender, Satish Reddy, teaching faculty, non-teaching staff, and others.

Women Teachers’ DaySavitribai PhuleVagdevi Junior CollegeEducationMahabubnagar
