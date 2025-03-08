Women’s Day Celebrated at Kshatriya College of Engg

Nizamabad: Kshatriya Engineering College grandly celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm. Students, faculty members, and staff actively participated in the event.

As part of the celebrations, an essay writing competition was organized on the theme “Economic endependence as a catalyst for empowerment.” Students expressed their insightful views on how financial independence plays a crucial role in women’s empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, the college principal emphasized that the inancial independence is not only essential for an individual’s growth but also for the progress of society as a whole. Through this competition, students have gained a better understanding of the importance of economic self-sufficiency.

Winners of the competition were presented with awards. The college management, faculty members, and students played a key role in making the event a success.