Women’s orgs protest against Miss World pageant
Several women’s organisations staged a protest outside the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, which is the venue for the 72nd Miss World pageant.
Hyderabad: Several women’s organisations staged a protest outside the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, which is the venue for the 72nd Miss World pageant. As the contestants from 116 countries were walking on the ramp inside the Gachibowli Indoor stadium, several women organisations took up protests, alleging that the competition was a product of Western culture which promotes nudity.
The women raised slogans against the government. The police personnel took the women into custody and shifted them to the nearest police station.
