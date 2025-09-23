Workers’ clash with management turns violent

Palakeedu (Suryapet): A violent clash erupted at Deccan Cement Private Limited in Palakeedu mandal of Suryapet district on Monday, following tensions between Bihari migrant workers and the management. The unrest broke out after the death of a Uttarpradesh worker Vinod (40) of Veda constructions, reportedly due to a heart attack.

According to management, they had already discussed ex-gratia compensation with the contractor concerned. However, workers alleged that no compensation was paid and staged a protest. The protest soon escalated into a confrontation.

When local police reached the spot to pacify the situation, agitated workers hurled stones, leaving the local Sub-Inspector and a home guard with minor injuries. The mob also vandalised a police vehicle and shattered glass windows in the factory’s security office, turning the premises into a tense battleground.

In view of the situation, a heavy police force has now been deployed at the Deccan Cement plant.

Suryapet District Superintendent of Police Narasimha personally inspected the factory near Mahankaligudem. He reviewed the details of the clash and the attack on police personnel. Speaking on the incident, the SP firmly warned that those who assaulted police officers on duty would not be spared.