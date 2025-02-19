Live
‘Working on prisoners’ future’
To bring self-assurance in prisoners, the government has been implementing several initiatives, Director General (Prisons and Corrections Services) Soumya Mishra said
Warangal: To bring self-assurance in prisoners, the government has been implementing several initiatives, Director General (Prisons and Corrections Services) Soumya Mishra said. Inaugurating a petrol bunk owned by the Prisons Department at Mamnoor, a suburb of Warangal, on Tuesday, she said that they are working on employing the prisoners. The petrol bunks run by them have a good reputation for the quality and quantity, she said.
Warangal prison superintendent T Kalasagar said that the government was extending loans to the prisoners besides providing scholarships to their children.
he said they have employed eight released prisoners in the newly opened petrol bunk. Warangal Range DIG M Sampath, District Collector Satya Sarada, Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha and Bharat Petroleum State Head (Retail) Nitin Selukar were among others present.