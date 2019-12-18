Trending :
World-Class defence university to be set up in Hyderabad: KTR

With the TS-iPass, many major companies have set up their units in Hyderabad including Amazon and the state will soon turn as a Defence hub since over 12 defence, 25 aerospace and Boeing companies are present in the city, said IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at US India Defence Ties Conference at Taj Krishna.

KT Rama Rao who attended as a chief guest said that the government has set up an aerospace park in Adibatla and providing training through Telangana Academy of Skills. A World-Class Defence University will be set up in Hyderabad, said the minister. India's largest start-up hub 'T-HUB' has been set up in Hyderabad to encourage the Hardware start-ups.

Telangana has secured the first rank in ease of doing business and is one of the fastest developing states in the country. The government is according permissions to the companies within 15 days through TS-iPass.

