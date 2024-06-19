World Sickle Cell Anemia Day Program Inaugurated in Bhadrachalam

On the occasion of World Sickle Cell Anemia Day, a special program was inaugurated in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. The legislators emphasized the importance of early detection and proper medical treatment for this inherited disease, especially in tribal children in the agency area.

Sickle cell anemia is a disease that affects the red blood cells, causing symptoms such as anemia, extreme pain, infections, delayed growth, and vision problems. It is essential for pregnant women to undergo testing for sickle cell anemia to ensure the health of the child.

The program, organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of Telangana, aims to educate and provide testing for tribal communities in remote areas. Medical staff will conduct screenings in PHCs, Sub Centers, and Anganwadi Centers, as well as in schools and villages.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil highlighted the importance of preventing sickle cell anemia in tribal communities, aiming to eliminate the disease by 2047. He urged cooperation from officials, non-officials, students, and the community to achieve this goal.

GM Shankarrao from the Tribal Welfare Department explained the causes and effects of sickle cell disease, emphasizing the importance of hydration, nutrition, and exercise in prevention. Pregnant women who underwent testing were provided with informational materials and support.

The program also included awareness sessions for students and the distribution of pamphlets related to sickle cell anemia. Various departmental officers and medical staff were present at the event, showcasing their commitment to the health and well-being of tribal communities.

Overall, the World Sickle Cell Anemia Day program in Bhadrachalam aims to raise awareness, provide testing, and promote prevention strategies for this inherited disease.