World Zoonoses Day celebrated in Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Asha Voluntary Organisation, Hyderabad, has celebrated World Zoonoses Day in the premises of Veterinary Hospital in the temple town on Monday. MLA Podem Veeraiah launched the programme and hailed the services of the organisation.

Anti-rabies vaccine was administered to about 100 street dogs on the occasion.

Asha Voluntary Organisation Vice-President V Rama Krishna Reddy stated that the organisation Founder-Chairman Dr A Vasundhara Devi gave good support for conducting the programme across the State.

Animal lovers in Bhadrachalam Uday Kumar, P Tirumala Rao, G Ramesh and others participated in the programme.