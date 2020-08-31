Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple timings changed

Yadadri: The Yadadri temple Executive Officer, Geetha Reddy, informed that changes in puja programmes in Balalayam will come into force from Tuesday onwards.



At a press meet here on Monday, she informed that the temple was kept open from 5.30 am to 8 pm from June 8 in view of Covid-19, but it was decided to restore the old timings of the temple in view of the increasing number of devotees. As per the changed timings, Balalayam will remain open from 5.30 am to 9.30 pm to facilitate the devotees to have the darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

All regular puja rituals will start from Tuesday in the interest of devotees. Daily pujas to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at the main temple will continue as usual, she informed.