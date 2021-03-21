Yadadri renovation will be completed soon: Errabelli

Yadadri: The renovation of Yadadri temple is historic, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated after having darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy here on Saturday. Temple officials and priests welcomed the Minister with purna kumbham. The Minister performed special pujas at Balalayam.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given top priority to all sections of people in the budget.

He asserted that the Yadadri renovation work will be completed in a few days, which the CM wants to make as one of the wonderful shrines in the country. Temple works are in full swing with art of uniqueness, he stated.

He said that he would visit the temple often as Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is their family god and informed that he prayed the God to keep people happy and make the State prosperous.

Errabelli exuded confidence that the TRS will win in the MLC elections and Nagarjuna Sagar by-election as well.

Justice Abhishek Reddy along with family members visited Yadadri shrine on the day and fulfilled his owes to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy after performing puja at Balalayam. Priests blessed the Justice family as per the temple rituals.