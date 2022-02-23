Yadadri security on lines of Tirumala

Yadadri: Yadadri which is well known as Telangana temple is going to be inaugurated in a span of 30 days. In this connection, YTDA has expedited the pending works of the shrine and has been making necessary arrangements for temple Udgatana and Samprokshanam programmes.



In view of expected visit of VVIPs and large number of devotees, special attention to surveillance and security arrangements are being paid. In this connection, plans are afoot to use services of as many as 6,000 police personnel to control the crowd after the inauguration of temple.

It came learned that Rachakonda Police Commissionerate officials have reportedly submitted a report on the need of chief vigilance and security officer at Yadadri similar to Tirumala.

The main suggestions in the report of officials of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate includes similar tight police security that was arranged at the inauguration of Ramanuja Sastrabhi Utsavalu held at Mucchintala recently.

The police officials have planned to depute women police for the security of women and children security at the time of inauguration of temple and afterwards.

At present, the Yadadri shrine is under the surveillance of 82 CC cameras, whereas Rachakonda police and YTDA suggested government to establish another 200 CC cameras for surveillance of the temple , guest houses, queue lines and the roads leading to the hillock and other important places in view of huge rush of devotees after the inauguration of the temple. Plans are afoot to setup a command control room by linking all CC cameras to give security instructions from time to time.

At present a IPS officer is posted as the chief security and vigilance officer and about 3,000 police personnel are discharging duties in shifts for the security of the temple.

After taking ground reality and Tirumala security arrangements into account, both YTDA and Rachakonda police emphasised on selection and posting of an IPS rank officer as the chief vigilance and security officer and deputation of 300 police personnel which includes, , Additional Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, CIs and SIs and others in first phase.

Presently, the State police are discharging duties for the security of the temple. The Police department is taking all measures for the security and surveillance arrangements as the temple which is going to emerge as a world class temple and spiritual destination for devotees.