Yadagirigutta: Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan on Jan 10

Yadagirigutta: In view of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, which falls on the 10th of this month, the officials under the supervision of Executive Officer (EO) Bhaskar Rao have intensified arrangements at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Rao inspected the venue and galleries being arranged on Uttara Mada Street along with officials on Monday.

A special stage with dimensions of 16-foot width and 12-foot length is being constructed on Uttara Mada Street for the installation of the deity of Sri Swamy.