Yet another BRS MLA likely to join Congress party today

In a trend that is gaining momentum in Telangana, several BRS MLAs are bidding farewell to the Rose Party and joining the Congress. Since the conclusion of the elections, the exodus from BRS to Congress is ongoing, with Greater MLAs leading the way by joining the Congress Party.

At least six MLAs have already made the switch to Congress, and the number is expected to rise in the coming days. On Friday, BRS MLA Prakash Goud officially joined the Congress by donning the party scarf, and today, yet another MLA is set to follow suit.

The MLA from Srilingampally, will join the Congress party today in a ceremony to be held at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence in Jubilee Hills at 10 am. The event will see the presence of several other corporators and leaders who will also be joining the Congress. Additionally, MLC Naveen Kumar Rao is expected to join the Congress party tomorrow (Sunday).