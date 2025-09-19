Yet another man washed away in floodwater, 4th incident in a week

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man on his way home from office died after being washed away in floodwater at the Balkampet rail under bridge in Secunderabad on Wednesday night, following heavy rains. This is the fourth incident related to being swept in the drains this week. Rains continue to pour in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sharfuddin, a resident of Bholakpur in Musheerabad. According to police, Sharfuddin left his office in Balanagar and was on his way home despite heavy rain.

When he reached the Balkampet RuB, he failed to assess the depth of the water under the bridge, entered the RuB with a vehicle and fell into the floodwater and was swept away by the gushing waters.

His body was later found by local people, who pulled it out with the help of a rope.

The SR Nagar police said “He worked at a food manufacturing plant in Balanagar. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, it was handed over to his relatives.” The police registered a case and are investigating.

Sharfuddin was the fourth person to be washed away in floodwaters in the city this week. Two men Arjun (26) and Ramu (25) washed away in Afzal Sagar nala in Asif Nagar, Nampally. And Dinesh Sunny (26) into a nala in Vinobha Nagar in Musheerabad. On Tuesday, the rescue teams recovered Dinesh’s bike from a manhole.

Body of man swept away in Afzal Sagar nala recovered

On Thursday, the rescue teams recovered the body floating under the Sangem bridge in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The family members identified the body as Arjun.

Arjun was one of the two men who were washed away in Afzalsagar during heavy rain on Sunday.

Meanwhile, efforts are continuing to trace the body of Ramu by the HYDRAA and SDRF. Officials said that the heavy flow of water in the Musi River continues to hamper operations, but search teams remain on high alert across vulnerable stretches.

According to the Valigonda police, the body was highly decomposed. “After the post mortem conducted, Arjun’s body has been handed over to his family,” said the police.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal on Thursday.

Medipally police said it was yet to be known if he was washed away in the rains or a suicide or an accident. Police cross-checking recent missing person reports from nearby stations to establish the individual’s identity.

Earlier on Wednesday, four locations in Musheerabad - Tallabasthi community hall (18.4 cm), MCH Colony library Building (17.4 cm), Bholapkur community hall (15.5 cm) and Chilkaluda (14.7 cm) of rainfall, which is categorised as very heavy rainfall by IMD Hyderabad.