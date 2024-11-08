Y’gutta shrine EO told to complete gopuram gold-plating by May next

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday directed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta executive officer, to complete the gold plating of the Gopuram before May 1, 2025, during the Brahmotsavam.

The Minister had a review meeting with the officials ahead of the visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Yadagirigutta on Friday. Speaking in the meeting, Konda Surekha said that it was a moment of pride for Telangana that the first highest Swarna Gopuram of Yadagiri Gutta belongs to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami. She said that the government was moving ahead with a clear action plan to make the temples of Telangana into sacred, holy, and serene places.

The YTDA vice chairman, Kishan Rao, informed about the development works taken up in the temple. A total of 1241.36 acres of land was acquired for the development of the temple and the surrounding areas, said Kishan Rao. The vice chairman explained that the file related to the 101.10 acres of land that was to be acquired for the future needs of the Yadagirigutta temple was currently in the office of the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector, and after reviewing it again, Minister Surekha clarified to the vice chairman that she would inform whether to acquire the land or not after having another review meeting.

Surekha enquired about the details of benefits to be provided as part of compensation to those who lost their houses as part of the expansion of Gali Gopuram. She enquired about the details of shutters to be provided to 162 of them. She directed the officials of YTDA to come with exact details in the context of the CM’s review tomorrow.

The Minister enquired about the Vimana Gopuram gold plating work and said that 1,600 square feet out of 10,000 square feet of gold plating work was completed till date.

The gold plating on Vimana Gopuram will start on November 15. As many as Rs eight crore were spent on the gold plating, with the temple procuring 60 kgs of gold and fixing charges. She said that CM Revanth Reddy would conduct the Maha Kumbhabhishekam to Vimana Gopuram. The Minister directed the EO to present all the details in the review meeting on the development of Yadagirigutta temple headed by CM Revanth Reddy tomorrow.