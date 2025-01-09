Young engineers must uphold State’s rich legacy in irrigation: Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon young engineers to uphold Telangana’s rich legacy in irrigation engineering.

Speaking after launching the 2025 diary of the Telangana AE Association at Jalasoudha, Erramanzil Colony, on Wednesday, Minister Uttam emphasised the importance of dedication, transparency, and commitment in maintaining the department’s reputation as one of the most prestigious in India.

The Minister highlighted iconic projects such as Nagarjuna Sagar, Sriram Sagar, and Srisailam, describing them as "modern temples" built by previous generations of engineers. "Young engineers must rise as inheritors of this legacy," he said, adding that sincerity and integrity in their work would lead to professional excellence.

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the previous BRS regime, accusing it of unplanned and unproductive expenditures in the irrigation sector, which plunged it into massive debts. Due to the huge loans the previous BRS regime took out, the irrigation department alone is forced to spend Rs 11,000 annually on loan repayment and interest. "The past government relied on heavy borrowings in the name of projects without delivering tangible results over ten years," he remarked.

In contrast, the Congress-led administration has adopted the principle of "minimum expenditure, maximum ayacut." This approach focuses on maximising irrigation benefits while keeping costs low. Efforts have been directed toward improving manpower, streamlining infrastructure, and prioritising staff welfare.

Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that promotions and transfers in the Irrigation Department would be completed by the end of January. This decision aligns with recommendations from a five-member committee established to overcome legal hurdles that had caused delays.