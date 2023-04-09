Youth in politics need of hour says V V Lakshminarayana

Warangal: Former Joint Director of the CBI and an alumnus of the institute V V Lakshminarayana emphasised the importance of youth participation in politics which contributes to the protection of democracy. Speaking at the Springspree-23 cultural fest of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), here on Saturday, he explained the importance and impact of an individual in resolving the issues faced by the society through the electoral process.

He spoke on the Electronic Voting Machines and the way they work. He also spoke about Right to vote and the power one can avail to choose the candidates. He said only the right thought process of individuals can help in transforming the nation. Later, he interacted with the students. Another alumnus and the BSNL Sub Divisional Officer Madhava Reddy spoke on cyber security.

As part of Springspree-23, the event coordinators organised several programmes. Sand Art: This event was conducted by popular sand artist Sudhakant. In this stage art he performed many arts with sand like forts of many places, India map, Telangana Map and he showcased some of the traditions and beauty of the country. Tholu Bommalu: Tholu Bommalu art was performed by Jitu jaga from Rajasthan. The event was thoroughly enjoyable, and a lot of participants liked the event.