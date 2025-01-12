Live
Youth Should Take Inspiration from Swami Vivekananda - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
Today, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti, MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Ward No. 10 of Nagarkurnool district headquarters. Following this, he cut a cake and distributed notebooks to students.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy highlighted the teachings and inspiring life of Swami Vivekananda. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and follow his principles to lead a purposeful life.
During the event, members of the Vivekananda Youth Association were honored. Local councilors, leaders, and residents of the colony participated in large numbers, making the event a fitting tribute to the legacy of Swami Vivekananda.
