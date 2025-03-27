Youth Urged to Utilize Rajiv Yuva Shakti Bhavita Scheme for Self-Employment

Mahabubnagar With the state government launched the Rajiv Yuva Shakti Bhavita scheme recently for the upliftment of the youth from the marginalised communities like SCs and STs by set up self employment programmes through various subsidy schemes provided by the government, the officials from Social Welfare department from Mahabubangar district have urged eligible candidates to take advantage of this initiative and apply before the deadline.

Applications for the scheme have already started being accepted online from March 17 and will continue upto April 5, 2025, through the official portal http://tgbmmss.cgg.gov.in. Interested and eligible unemployed youth can send their applications only through online and avail the opportunity, informed the concerned officials from SC welfare department, Mahabubangar.

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must belong to the SC community. The age limit for urban candidates is 21 to 55 years, while for those in rural areas, it is 21 to 60 years. Eligible candidates must ensure they meet all criteria and submit their applications before April 5, 2025, as late entries will not be entertained.Applicants need to submit essential documents, including Aadhaar Card, Ration Card or Family Ration Document, Caste Certificate issued by the Telangana Government, and a Bank Account Passbook. Those applying for transport-related schemes must provide a Driving License, while applicants seeking assistance for agriculture-based schemes must submit proof of agricultural land.

Persons with disabilities (PwDs) need to provide a Disability Certificate. Families from vulnerable groups in rural areas must submit a relevant certificate for eligibility.District officials, including Y.S. Karthik Reddy, Coordinator of the Mahabubnagar SC Welfare Association, have encouraged SC youth to seize this opportunity. He emphasized that the scheme is designed to promote self-reliance and financial stability.

"I urge eligible candidates to apply on time and make the most of this initiative," he stated.For further details, applicants can visit the District SC Welfare Service Cooperative Development Association or the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation office. With the Telangana government focusing on empowering marginalized communities, the Rajiv Yuva Shakti Bhavita scheme is expected to provide much-needed employment support to SC youth across the state.