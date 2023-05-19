  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Top Stories

Breaking News: RBI to Withdraw Rs 2000 Banknotes from Circulation

Breaking News: RBI to Withdraw Rs 2000 Banknotes from Circulation
x
Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, the notes will continue as legal tender,...

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, the notes will continue as legal tender, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Can be exchanged in 19 RBI branches till September 30. At a time only Rs 20000 can be exchanged. Exchange of Rs 2000 notes may begin from May 23. People can deposit Rs 2000 notes upto limit of Rs 20,000 at a time im their respective banks.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X