Breaking News: RBI to Withdraw Rs 2000 Banknotes from Circulation
Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. However, the notes will continue as legal tender, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
Can be exchanged in 19 RBI branches till September 30. At a time only Rs 20000 can be exchanged. Exchange of Rs 2000 notes may begin from May 23. People can deposit Rs 2000 notes upto limit of Rs 20,000 at a time im their respective banks.
