Yogi Government’s major initiative: MICE Incentive Scheme to provide a global platform for MSMEs

A decisive step towards giving ‘Brand UP’ international recognition under the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025–2030

The objective is to provide global opportunities to entrepreneurs of the state, boost exports, and attract investment

Financial assistance of ₹7,000 per foreign participant or up to a maximum of ₹6 lakh per event for organizing MICE programs

A MICE operator can avail the benefit of this scheme for only two events in one year

Application must be submitted on the Export Promotion Bureau, Uttar Pradesh portal at least 60 days before the start of the event

A Screening Committee will scrutinize applications; officials from export, tourism, and service sectors will be part of the committee

Approvals will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the sanctioned amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s account through DBT

In case of false information, the entire amount will be recovered and the unit will be barred from availing any government scheme in the future

Lucknow, December 19

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is launching the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Incentive Scheme for the first time to connect the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with national and international markets. This scheme is a part of the Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025–2030. The primary objective of the scheme is to provide international exposure to entrepreneurs of the state, promote exports, attract investment, and give Brand UP a global identity. The initiative is also expected to generate new employment opportunities in the state.

The scheme has been included for the first time in the recently notified Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Policy 2025–2030. Under the scheme, financial assistance of ₹7,000 per foreign participant or up to a maximum of ₹6 lakh per event will be provided for organizing MICE programs. A MICE operator will be eligible to avail the benefit of this scheme for a maximum of two events in a year.

Only those MICE events will be eligible under the scheme that are recognized by the Ministry of Tourism. MSME-category MICE operators or event management units registered in Uttar Pradesh and duly registered with the concerned departments and councils will be eligible for the scheme. This initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will help Uttar Pradesh emerge as a major MICE hub, leading to increased investment, stronger exports, and new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Key conditions related to the event

▪️ The event must be organized entirely within Uttar Pradesh.

▪️ Event-related services such as catering and logistics must be sourced only from local vendors of the state.

▪️ The event must have a minimum of 100 participants, of which at least 25 percent must be foreign nationals.

How to apply?

The application must be submitted on the Export Promotion Bureau, Uttar Pradesh portal at least 60 days prior to the commencement of the event. Within 60 days of completion of the event, a detailed report along with the required documents must be submitted to the office. A Screening Committee has been constituted under the Export Promotion Bureau to examine all applications, which will include officials from the export, tourism, and service sectors.

Under the scheme, claims will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. The sanctioned amount will be transferred directly to the beneficiary’s bank account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), subject to the availability of budget. In case any unit provides incorrect information or misuses the scheme, the entire amount will be recovered and the concerned unit will not be eligible to avail the benefit of any government scheme in the future.