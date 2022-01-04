10 Lakh women, girl students download Disha app in Chittoor

Chittoor: Deputy Inspector General of police S Senthil Kumar on Monday praised the Mahila police for 10 lakh women and girl students downloading Disha app in their phones.

Speaking at the police department's get together programme held here, the DIG said so far, 9834 calls were received by the Disha call centre and immediate safety and justice had been ensured for the victims.

Recalling the valuable services of Mahila police in Sachivalayams, Senthil Kumar said the women police have played a key role in trapping anti-social elements and law-breakers in the jurisdiction of their respective Sachivalayams.

He called upon Mahila police to create awareness among women on their rights and responsibilities in the society. Additional SP Mahesh, Two Town CI Yugandhar and women SIs were present.