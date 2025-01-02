106 students receive NSF scholarships

Vijayawada : The North South Foundation (NSF) distributed renewal scholarships to 106 deserving students for the academic year 2024-25.

Each scholarship, valued at Rs 25,000, aims at supporting and empowering students in their pursuit of higher education.

The total value of scholarships is Rs 26.5 lakh. Dr Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Deemed to be Uni-versity, emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future and urged the students to use this opportunity to excel academically and contribute positively to society. Tatavarthi Durga Malleswara Rao, Dr C L Venkata Rao, Dr Achyuta Babu Kamineni, Dr Ravichand, Surapaneni Venkata Ratnam and Dr Ch Baby Rani spoke on the value of perseverance and the role of education in personal and socie-tal growth.

The North South Foundationhas long been dedicated to providing financial support to talented students from underprivileged backgrounds, helping them overcome finan-cial barriers and achieve their academic goals. The renewal scholarships are part of NSF’s continuous efforts to create opportunities for young minds to succeed and make a positive impact on their communities.

The recipients of the scholarships expressed their gratitude and commitment to using the support for their academic growth and future career paths.