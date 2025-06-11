14 days remand for Kommineni

Guntur: Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand by Mangalagiri court on Tuesday, in connection with his derogatory remarks against women of Amaravati region in a TV channel debate. Police shifted him to Guntur district jail.

Madiga Corporation director Khambampati Sirisha, women of Amaravati region lodged complaints against Srinivasa Rao, journalist VVR Krishnam Raju and management of the TV Channel at Tulluru Police Station and at 52 other police stations in the state.

Tulluru police arrested Srinivasa Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday and he has been shifted to Nallapadu police station in Guntur. After conducting medical tests at GGH-Guntur, he was produced in Mangalagiri court, which remanded him.

Meanwhile, journalist VVR Krishnam Raju absconded to avoid arrest.