1,700 enumeration teams to assess flood damage

Vijayawada: Minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s functioning and policies during the floods have drawn praise at national level.

Speaking to media at the NTR district collectorate here on Monday, he hailed the initiative, hard work and performance shown by the Chief Minister by remaining in the bus regardless of age and health, to personally monitor flood relief remains as an inspiration for future generations and public representatives like him.

In the wake of the floods, IAS officers, senior officials, ministers, public representatives, authorities, party administration and secretariat staff are constantly monitoring and working towards solving the problems, he said.

On the one hand, there is water in the low-lying areas for the past week, and on the other hand, the news of rains again is causing panic among the people. He assured that the authorities are touring the field for the people and that the people should not worry and the government will stand by everyone.

The minister said a total of 1,700 enumeration teams have been formed to assess the flood damage. A team consisting of deputy tahsildar, revenue inspector, ward assistant and police will participate in the enumeration process. An IAS officer, a district level officer and a local public representative will supervise each secretariat. Basically, it is estimated that 2.5 lakh houses have been damaged. Officials have created a special app for registering damage estimates, he said.

He said that if there are any mistakes in the assistance provided by the government as part of the relief programmes, regular reviews will be conducted and steps will be taken to ensure that everyone gets help.

He said that 6 to 8 lakh breakfast, lunch and dinner packets are being provided to the victims per day. Food is being supplied by drones to areas where boats, vehicles and machinery cannot reach. In some places, it is said that they are providing food to the victims through helicopters.

Parthasarathy said that since there is a possibility of spread of diseases due to rains and floods, the government has been alerted in advance and will continuously undertake sanitation programs with 4,5000 personnel. Around 100-120 fire engines and pumps are cleaning the roads and houses of the victims from time to time. If the government is in the process of removing the mud, some people said that it is not appropriate to criticise the government for mudslinging.

He said that constructive advice and suggestions should be given in such dire situations and it is not appropriate to make poisonous campaigns in their newspapers with poisonous news. If there is any difficulty in talking to the representatives of the public, it is suggested that the problems can be reported to the chief secretary and other higher officials.

He alleged that the previous government totally neglected to repair canals. He said that the flood level is now decreasing and the sanitation process will be completed soon. People appreciated the performance of sanitation on this occasion. He stated that when he visited the Krishna Lanka region, people expressed their satisfaction with the relief measures.

Parthasarathy expressed concern that the agricultural and horticultural farmers in the districts suffered serious losses. No farmer should be disheartened, the government will stand by everyone, he said.