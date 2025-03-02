17th anniversary of AEC celebrated

Anantapur : The 17th anniversary of Anantalakshmi Engineering College (AEC) and the birthday celebrations of college chairman M Anantharamudu were celebrated here on Saturday.

K Lakshminarayana, Founder (Institutional) Director, AP State Skill Development Corporation; and N Kannayya Naidu, Advisor, AP Water Resources Ministry were the chief guests, while Prof S Krishnaiah, Registrar, JNTUA, Anantapur, was the special guest.

The College Principal Dr N Ramamurthy, Director of skill development, heads of departments, deans and the staff felicitated Chairman Ananthramudu on this occasion.

College Principal Ramamurthy explained the progress achieved by the college on the occasion of 17th anniversary celebrations of the college. College chairman M Anantharamudu said that with the aim of benefiting every student studying in Ananthalakshmi College, various skill development programmes are being conducted in the college, which will be useful even after completing their studies in the college.

It is very happy to see the students of Ananthalakshmi securing jobs in various States. College management has felicitated the parents of students, who came as academic toppers of the college. Also, prizes were given to the students, who showed best talent and who won various sports competitions.

Later, cultural programmes and traditional dances performed by the students were especially impressive.