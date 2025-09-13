1st year students encouraged to learn computer programming

Vizianagaram: Assistant Professor of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Technology, GITAM, Gedala Raviteja emphasised that programming is the universal medium of communication between humans and machines.

Addressing first year students of SITAM at a session on Friday organised as part of an induction programme that focused on ‘speaking the language of computers – an introduction to programming languages’ , he explained how languages like C, Java, and Python translate logical thinking into executable computer instructions. He elaborated about the evolution of programming languages, their role in problem-solving, and the growing demand for proficiency in coding to thrive in the digital era.

Sharing insights into programming by taking part as a resource person, Raviteja exhorted the students to build strong fundamentals in programming, data structures, and algorithms, highlighting how these skills serve as the foundation for innovation and creativity in technology.

SITAM Director Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal DV Ramamurthy, HoD K. Sreelatha, along with faculty members felicitated Raviteja on the occasion.