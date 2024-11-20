2 minors booked under POCSO Act

Chagalamarri (Nandyal district): Chagalamarripolice have arrested two minors on the charges of attempting to sexually assault a 5-year-old girl. The police have also made a school correspondent as the third accused for misbehaving and not bringing the issue to the notice of the police.

In fact, the issue took place on October 12 at a private school under Chagalamarri police station limits.

According to Allagadda DSP K Ravi Kumar, the 5-year-old girl is studying in a private school in Chagalamarri and she used to go by school bus. Two tenth class students also used to travel in the same school bus.

On October 12, the girl went to washroom in the school. The two students followed her and tried to sexually assault her in the washroom. When the girl screamed, the offenders fled the scene.

However, the girl got some scrapes on her private organs. Her mother noticed and questioned her daughter, who told the incident.

The very next day, parents along with the victim girl went to the school and informed the school correspondent. But the correspondent allegedly behaved roughly and tried to supress the issue.

However, the issue came to the notice of Chagalamarri police. The police visited the school and with the help of the victim, they identified the accused.

A case under POCSO has been filed and the minors were sent to juvenile home in Kurnool.

The police also included the school correspondent under the same section for not intimating the issue to the police and misbehaving with the victim’s parents. The girl was referred to Nandyal government general hospital for treatment, the DSP informed.

