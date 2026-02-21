2nd Police South Zone T-20 cricket tourney inaugurated

Mangalagiri: The2nd All India Police South Zone T-20 Cricket Tournament 2025-26 was inaugurated on Friday at Andhra Pradesh Special Police 6th Battalion Grounds here. The prestigious tournament is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Police under the aegis of All India Police Sports Control Board, New Delhi.

Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha was the chief guest, while Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta was the guest of honour.

A total of 10 teams are participating in the tournament, representing six States—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh—along with two Union Territories, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and two Central Armed Police Forces — NSG and ITBP.

After receiving the ceremonial guard of honour from the participating teams, the Home Minister and the DGP formally declared the tournament open. Balloons were released into the sky to mark the inauguration. The five-day tournament will be held at the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Grounds in Mulapadu. On the opening day, Chhattisgarh will face Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the first match, while Karnataka will take on ITBP in the second match.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister V Anitha said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA coalition government is giving top priority to sports development. She stated that Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital city and that the upcoming international-standard Sports City in Amaravati will host national and international tournaments in the future.

The Minister emphasised that police personnel work round the clock to ensure public safety, and such sporting events promote unity, physical fitness, mental well-being, and team spirit among the force. She remarked that winning and losing are part of sports, and true success lies in participation with sportsmanship. She also urged the DGP to organise a dedicated sports meet for women police personnel. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta stated that the tournament symbolises unity, discipline, and the spirit of service within the police forces.

Hosting the event is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh Police, he said, recalling the successful conduct of the 2nd All India Weightlifting Cluster last October. He highlighted that, for the first time in All India Police sports history, the semi-finals onward will be telecast live on DD Sports in 160 countries, adding a special distinction to the tournament. He noted that such events strengthen camaraderie and enhance the prestige of the police department.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) N. Madhusudana Reddy, IG Welfare & Sports KV Mohan Rao, DIG Anburajan, and other senior police officials and staff attended the inaugural ceremony.