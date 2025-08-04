Live
- Don’t politicise the matter, says Puri victim’s father
- Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT – Everything You Need to Know
- Colour Drenching: 2025’s Boldest Fashion Statement Taking Over Wardrobes
- Trump Advisor Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Claims They Fund Ukraine Conflict
- Govt hospital celebrates 15th national organ donation day
- District-Level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on August 11 in Kurnool
- Apple’s Secret AI Team ‘AKI’ Gears Up to Reinvent Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Pro Launch
- Collector conducts surprise inspection of PHC in Srisailam
- 10th anniv fete of RKM Ashrama begin
- 44% reservation for BCs in legislative bodies demanded
3-day ‘Bhashyotsavam’ begins at National Sanskrit University
Tirupati: As part of the ongoing three-day national conference ‘Bhashyotsavam’ at the National Sanskrit University (NSU), a special ritual of Dwadasha...
Tirupati: As part of the ongoing three-day national conference ‘Bhashyotsavam’ at the National Sanskrit University (NSU), a special ritual of Dwadasha Kalasha Sthapana was conducted on Sunday at the Akshara Purushottama Mandapam on Sunday under the guidance of Prof Ganapathi Bhatt, Head of the Advaita Vedanta Department.
The Vedic ritual ‘Rudra Ekadashi’ was also performed subsequently.
Following the homam and puja rituals, a special programme titled ‘Darshana Alankara Vedika’ commenced at 2 pm, during which faculty members from the Darshana department were felicitated.
A scholarly discussion on various aspects of Indian philosophical traditions (Darshana Shastra) was also held.
The event was presided over by University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Sadhu Bhadreshdas Swami, President of Akshardham, Swaminarayan Research Institute, New Delhi, graced the occasion, participated in the discussion, and honoured faculty members with commendation certificates. Dr Jñānaranjan Panda, Director of Utkala Peetham, coordinated the event.