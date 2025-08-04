3-day ‘Bhashyotsavam’ begins at National Sanskrit University

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing three-day national conference ‘Bhashyotsavam’ at the National Sanskrit University (NSU), a special ritual of Dwadasha Kalasha Sthapana was conducted on Sunday at the Akshara Purushottama Mandapam on Sunday under the guidance of Prof Ganapathi Bhatt, Head of the Advaita Vedanta Department.

The Vedic ritual ‘Rudra Ekadashi’ was also performed subsequently.

Following the homam and puja rituals, a special programme titled ‘Darshana Alankara Vedika’ commenced at 2 pm, during which faculty members from the Darshana department were felicitated.

A scholarly discussion on various aspects of Indian philosophical traditions (Darshana Shastra) was also held.

The event was presided over by University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Sadhu Bhadreshdas Swami, President of Akshardham, Swaminarayan Research Institute, New Delhi, graced the occasion, participated in the discussion, and honoured faculty members with commendation certificates. Dr Jñānaranjan Panda, Director of Utkala Peetham, coordinated the event.