3-day meet on ancient Telugu literature at AKNU from Feb 2

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao informed a three-day national conference on 'Ancient Telugu Literature: Historical, Social and Cultural Perspectives' will be organised at AKNU from February 2 to 4. On Friday, he unveiled a brochure in this regard at his office in the University.

He informed that this conference will be organised under the joint auspices of AKNU Telugu Department, Centre of Excellence in Classical Telugu (Nellore), Central Institute of Indian Languages (Mysore), Higher Education Department of the Union Ministry of Education. He said that Acharya Madabhushi Sampath Kumar, Acharya CV Sivaramakrishna, and Dr Tarapatla Satyanarayana are acting as conveners of the conference. He invited research papers on the topic 'Ancient Telugu Literature: Historical, Social and Cultural Perspectives' to be submitted to this National Conference along with some other suggested topics.

Conference convener Dr T Satyanarayana, Telugu Department Course coordinator Dr KVND Vara Prasad, Legal Officer N Nagendra Rao and Telugu department head Dr Talari Vasu participated in this programme.