30 hurt as firecrackers are burst at Ganesh immersion

As many as 30 people sustained injuries when fire crackers were burst at Kodandarama Puram village in Manubolu mandal in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday night.

Nellore: As many as 30 people sustained injuries when fire crackers were burst at Kodandarama Puram village in Manubolu mandal in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday night.

This incident occurred at around 9.45 pm. According to the sources, people of Kodanda Rama Puram have set up a Ganesh Idol at BC Colony of the village as part of Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

Sources disclosed that while the devotees were bringing the idol for immersion in a procession, they fired the crackers in a big way leading to the mishap. The crackers zoomed towards the public who participated in the procession.

Injured persons were shifted to Gudur and Nellore government general hospitals for treatment. Manubolu police registered a case and are investigating.

