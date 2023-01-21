31,588 aspirants to attend constables test tomorrow

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of preliminary written test conducted by the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board(APSLPRB) for recruitment of constables scheduled on Sunday. Over 31,588 candidates appearing for the test in Tirupati district where the exam will be held in Tirupati, Puttur and Gudur. Briefing the media on the arrangements for the test on Friday, SP P Parameswar Reddy said that in Tirupati city 20,602 candidates were appearing for the test and the exam will be conducted in 37 centres while in Puttur the test will be held in 13 centres where a total of 6,444 candidates are appearing and in Gudur 4,542 candidates taking the test in 7 centres.

Tight security arrangements were made deploying 700 police personnel to ensure round-the-clock security at the strongrooms where the question papers have been kept and also at all the examination centres in the three towns, SP said adding that the test centres and the strongrooms will also be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and continuous monitoring of police. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders will be in force at all the examination centres and the Xerox centres near the examination centres were ordered to shut down on that day till evening, he said explaining the measures for conducting the test incident-free.

Flying squads headed by a DSP will take up inspection of examination centres and monitor the situation from morning to evening. He said help desks will be set up at Railway and bus stations and RTC buses and police vehicles have also been arranged for the candidates to reach the examination centres. Making it clear that the recruitment of police constables will

be only based on merit, following the due process, he urged the youth appearing for the test not to believe any middlemen making false claims on providing jobs in the police department. Additional SP Kulasekhar (Tirupati centre in-charge), SEB Joint

Director Rajendra (Gudur in-charge), Additional SP Vimala Kumari(Puttur in-charge) and others were present.

In Chittoor, Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy said that 12,167 candidates will attend the police constables' preliminary written test to be held at 33 centres on Sunday. Out of the total candidates, 9,719 are males and 2,477 are females. Speaking to the media men here on Friday, he said 452 police constables have been deployed for conducting the exams peacefully and 144 section would be enforced near exam centres.

He asked the candidates to reach the examination centre before half-an-hour in advance and the test will commence at 10 am. The candidates are instructed to produce original identify card before attempting the test. The SP further said that stringent action would be taken against the candidates if they resort to any malpractices or copying in the test.

Flying squads would be deployed under the control of ASP (Administration) P Jagadish. He said mobile phones, bluetooth and digital watches were not allowed into the examination hall.