₹33,137 cr to develop Amaravati capital

Vijayawada : The AP Cabinet on Thursday decided to permit the CRDA to take up 45 works pertaining to Amaravati capital development at a cost of Rs 33,137 crore. The capital city is to be developed as per international standards within three years.

According to Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy, the issue of misuse of Jal Jeevan Mission funds to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore prominently figured in the meeting. He said it was decided to call for re-tendering to take up the works under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The minister said the Central government had sanctioned 77,917 works costing Rs 26,824 crore under the mission to supply safe drinking water to the people, but the YSRCP government had miserably failed to take up the project. He said now the drinking water projects in Pulivendula, Dhone and Uddanam will be taken up under the scheme.

The minister said the Cabinet had decided to waive fee for sub-division of grama kanta lands. He said 1.95 lakh petitions related to this subject were received by the government during the hearing of grievances.

Parthasarthy said the Cabinet decided to reschedule the loans of farmers in flood-affected areas in the state.

He said the Cabinet also decided to allot 50 acres of land to the Krishi Vignan Kendra of Acharya Ranga University at Chittoor.

He said the Cabinet also decided to reintroduce midday meal for students of 475 government junior colleges and distribute free textbooks under Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra scheme.