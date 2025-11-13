41,000 houses sanctioned in Nidadavole

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced that 41,000 houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)–Urban 2.0 scheme in the Nidadavole constituency, to ensure that no poor family remains without a home.

Participating in the housewarming, bhoomi puja, and house sanction letter distribution programme held in Nidadavole on Wednesday, Minister Durgesh distributed house construction permission letters to 116 beneficiaries.

He said that while the previous government provided Rs 1.8 lakh per house, the current coalition government has increased the subsidy by Rs 74,000, bringing the total assistance to Rs 2.5 lakh per house, with Rs 1.5 lakh as the Central share and Rs 1 lakh from the State.

So far, 626 beneficiaries in Nidadavole constituency have completed the construction of their homes under the scheme, he added.

Nidadavole MunicipalCommissioner Bhupati Adinarayana, Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita, and Housing Corporation Director Sowjanya participated in this meeting.