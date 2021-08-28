5-day-old baby abducted from hospital

Markapuram: A five-day-old infant was abducted from the Government Hospital in Markapuram on Saturday afternoon. Police started the investigation after receiving information from the hospital authorities using the visuals from the CCTV footage.

According to the hospital authorities and police officials, Eruva Komali, wife of Sriramulu from the Malyavantampadu village in Markapuram mandal joined the Government Hospital in Markapuram on August 24 for delivery. After the delivery on the same day, the doctors observed that the baby was suffering from jaundice and put her in the phototherapy.

The mother was waiting in maternity ward as others except the doctors and nurses are not allowed to enter the phototherapy room. On Saturday afternoon, the doctors informed the relatives that they were discharging the mother and baby and asked Sriramulu to make arrangements.

Meanwhile, a woman clad in burkha approached the staff at the phototherapy room introducing herself as the relative of mother and informed that the doctor wants the baby to explain some information to the mother.

The staff handed over the baby to woman and was involved in other activities by the time a nurse from the doctor came for baby to handover to parents. Immediately, they alerted the security and found that the woman clad in burkha was hurriedly taking the baby out of hospital in the recording of CCTV footage. Hospital superintendent Dr Ravindranath Reddy shared the information with police through a complaint. Markapuram CI BT Naik and SI Kotaiah registered a case of abduction and started the investigation. The police also sent search parties to the bus station, auto stands and railway station.