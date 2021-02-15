5 held for ganja smuggling in Nellore

Nellore: Police arrested five persons involved in ganja smuggling in the city on Monday and recovered 4.250 kg of ganja from them. According to Vedayapalem police, Bhaskar, who resides in Bujabuja Nellore, has been trading ganja as he was getting it from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

Police, on a tip-off, conducted raids on the secret point located in the same area close to Technology Bhavan on Monday and apprehended Kudicheti Usha, Kamala Vinay, Arava Sampath, Konda Praveen, and SK Khaleel belong to various parts of the city while they were shifting the stocks. Vedayapalem Circle Inspector P Ramakrishna, SI B Lakshmana Rao, Nellore rural Tahsildar, and others participated in the raids. Vedayapalem police registered a case under respective sections.