5 held, ganja worth Rs 39.5 lakh seized

Eluru: Five persons involved in marijuana trafficking were caught and 394.795 kgs of ganja worth approximately Rs 39,47,950 was seized from two vehicles on Tuesday. The major joint operation was successfully conducted by the Eagle Team (Anti-Ganja Unit) under the leadership of the IG and Superintendent of Police, Eluru District, K Pratap Shiva Kishore.

This information was based on reliable intelligence provided by the Jangareddygudem Circle Inspector V Krishna Babu. The Eagle Team, along with the local police, carried out the operation in a coordinated manner.

Sub-Inspector Sk Jabir of Jangareddygudem Police Station and RSI of Eagle Team, led by him, stopped and checked two suspicious vehicles at the Market Yard check post on the route from Devarapalli towards Tallada on NH-516D.

Chandradora @ Dorababu (Kakinada district), a supplier, Eepu Dhanraj (Anakapalle district), a supplier, Naidu Raja (Kakinada district), a transporter, Bonthu Durga Satish (Kakinada district), a transporter and Kuditi Chinni (Kakinada district), a transporter were arrested.

They were smuggling marijuana in a Tata Yodha van (AP39 VB 2612) and a Maruti Swift Dzire car (AP39 DU 3815).

A total of 394.795 kg of marijuana – 189 packets in 12 plastic bags, two vehicles used for transportation and four mobile phones were seized.

A case has been registered at Jangareddygudem Police Station regarding this incident. The accused will be sent to remand. Further investigation is ongoing. Other accused in this case — the supplier, transporter, and buyer — are likely to be arrested soon.

Jangareddygudem CI V Krishna Babu and SI Sk Jabir, along with the other personnel, were commended by IG Eagle and Eluru District SP for executing this operation with precision.