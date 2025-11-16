9 RS logs seized, 2 held

Tirupati: Red Sandal Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 9 red sanders logs that were being transported in a car on Chandragiri–Srivarimettu route on Saturday. They arrested two smugglers and seized the vehicle. Following the instructions of Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and supervised by P Srinivas, the special operation carried out under the guidance of DSP Sharif. As part of the combing operation that started on Friday around Srivarimettu area, the taskforce team led by RSI Vishnuvardhan Kumar conducted vehicle checks in the early hours of Saturday.

During checking, a car approaching at a high speed stopped suddenly after noticing police. Some persons tried to escape from the vehicle, but task force personnel chased and caught two of them. The nabbed persons are from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu. Inside the car, police found 9 red sanders logs. Both smugglers, along with seized logs, were taken to Tirupati Task Force police station. SI Rafi registered a case for further investigation.