91.6% voting recorded in Eluru dist for MLC election

Eluru: District Election Officer and district collector K Vetri Selvi said that the polling for the MLC election of the teacher constituency of the joint East and West Godavari districts ended peacefully in Eluru district on Thursday. She visited the polling centres set up in Government Degree College, Chataparru Zilla Parishad High School, Kota Dibba.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that the polling was held from 8 am to 4 pm in 20 polling centres of the district. Out of total 2,667 voters in the district, as many as 2,443 exercised their right to vote, of which 1387 were men and 1,056 were women.

Teacher voters who had the right to vote in the district exercised their right to vote in a peaceful environment. She said that 91.60 per cent polling has been recorded in the district. A special control room has also been set up in the Eluru Collectorate to monitor the voting pattern.

After the polling, the ballot boxes will be moved to the strong room in Kakinada under heavy security. The elections were conducted peacefully with the collective efforts of the concerned district officials, police department officials, staff, election officials and staff.