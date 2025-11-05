Live
91.7% of Bhogapuram airport works completed, says Ram Mohan
Viziaganaram: Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that 91.7 per cent of the works of Bhogapuram International Airport here have been completed.
He exuded confidence in completing the project by June 2026 and dedicating it to the nation.
The minister on Tuesday visited the upcoming international airport and conducted a comprehensive field-level review of ongoing works. He posted on ‘X’ that he inspected key facilities, including the main terminal building, arrival and departure zones, and baggage handling systems.
Ram Mohan Naidu said he also shared architectural inputs to ensure the design reflects the rich ethos and cultural identity of the Uttarandhra region.
“Held a detailed review meeting with GMR and L&T teams, directing them to expedite the remaining works with utmost priority and ensure world-class standards in every aspect of construction and passenger convenience,” he said.
“I am glad to share that the project has achieved 91.7 per cent completion. Once operational, Bhogapuram Airport will emerge as a major economic hub in Utharandhra Region, significantly boosting regional connectivity, trade, and tourism,” the Central minister added.
He also stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, they are committed to completing this prestigious project by June 2026 and dedicating it to the nation.
He was accompanied by Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, MLA Baggu Ramanamurthy, Markfed Chairman Bangarraju, district officials of Vizianagaram, and officers from GMR and L&T.