95.49% pensions distributed in Nandyal

Nandyal : District Collector G Raja Kumari said 95.49 per cent distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions was completed across the district on Saturday. She said pension distribution to the pensioners started early in the morning.

The Collector went to the house of Hemanth, bedridden boy, and Lakshmi Devi near Nimmala Satram and gave pension. Since December 1 falls on Sunday, the officials have taken up the distribution process from 6 am in all the mandals across the district and gave away pension amount to 2,06,836 beneficiaries.