- ‘Focus is on HIV free society by 2030 through awareness programmes’
- Man arrested for splashing liquid on Kejriwal
- Bonanza for Mahbubnagar
- Beware of BRS trap, CM cautions people
- Fadnavis frontrunner for CM
- Congress gets EC invite over Maha poll results
- SP leaders stopped from visiting Sambhal
- UP Waqf Board claims ownership of 115-year-old Varanasi college
- Indian startups raise $145 mn in funding in a week
- 3 women attacked with liquid in bus
95.49% pensions distributed in Nandyal
Highlights
Nandyal : District Collector G Raja Kumari said 95.49 per cent distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions was completed across the district on Saturday. She said pension distribution to the pensioners started early in the morning.
The Collector went to the house of Hemanth, bedridden boy, and Lakshmi Devi near Nimmala Satram and gave pension. Since December 1 falls on Sunday, the officials have taken up the distribution process from 6 am in all the mandals across the district and gave away pension amount to 2,06,836 beneficiaries.
